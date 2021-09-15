Rhumbline Advisers Has $5.94 Million Holdings in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,754 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.31% of HNI worth $5,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HNI during the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of HNI during the second quarter valued at about $246,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of HNI by 44.2% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 109,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 33,579 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HNI during the second quarter valued at about $930,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of HNI by 43.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of HNI opened at $36.01 on Wednesday. HNI Co. has a 1 year low of $29.70 and a 1 year high of $46.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.94 and a 200-day moving average of $41.16.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. HNI had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 4.15%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%.

In other HNI news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of HNI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $75,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HNI Profile

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

