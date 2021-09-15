Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stock Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,579 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Huntsman were worth $5,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HUN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Huntsman by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 64,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 23,281 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 71.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 4.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 573,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,548,000 after buying an additional 24,855 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Huntsman by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Huntsman by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

HUN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.93.

HUN stock opened at $26.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $20.95 and a 1-year high of $32.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.49.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 8.95%. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.53%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

