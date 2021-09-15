Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €114.45 ($134.65).

RHM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Friday, August 6th. Commerzbank set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America set a €121.00 ($142.35) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($157.65) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Rheinmetall stock opened at €77.30 ($90.94) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €81.33 and a 200-day moving average price of €84.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion and a PE ratio of 15.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.08. Rheinmetall has a 12-month low of €61.08 ($71.86) and a 12-month high of €93.80 ($110.35).

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

