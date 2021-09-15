Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH) Short Interest Down 91.6% in August

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 91.6% from the August 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,640,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,676,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,871,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,365,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,872,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition stock opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73. Revolution Healthcare Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $10.70.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

