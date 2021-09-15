Reviewing Ford Motor (NYSE:F) & Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) and Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Ford Motor alerts:

This table compares Ford Motor and Stellantis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ford Motor 2.50% 24.26% 3.11% Stellantis 0.25% 8.03% 2.09%

50.9% of Ford Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.8% of Stellantis shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Ford Motor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ford Motor and Stellantis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ford Motor $127.14 billion 0.40 -$1.28 billion $0.41 31.37 Stellantis $99.00 billion 0.41 $33.13 million $1.36 14.74

Stellantis has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ford Motor. Stellantis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ford Motor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Ford Motor has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stellantis has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Ford Motor and Stellantis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ford Motor 1 4 10 0 2.60 Stellantis 0 0 9 0 3.00

Ford Motor currently has a consensus target price of $14.81, indicating a potential upside of 15.18%. Stellantis has a consensus target price of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.27%. Given Stellantis’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Stellantis is more favorable than Ford Motor.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business. The Ford Credit segment comprises Ford Credit business on a consolidated basis, which is primarily vehicle-related financing and leasing activities. The company was founded by Henry Ford on June 16, 1903 and is headquartered in Dearborn, MI.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram. The company is headquartered in Lijnden, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.