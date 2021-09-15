Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.37% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates shopping centers in the United States. Its retail-operating portfolio includes power centers, community centers, neighborhood centers, lifestyle centers and single-user retail properties. The Company’s retail properties are primarily located in retail districts. Retail Properties of America, Inc. is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Retail Properties of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Retail Properties of America stock opened at $12.89 on Wednesday. Retail Properties of America has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $13.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.46 and its 200-day moving average is $11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.22 and a beta of 1.77.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 4.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Retail Properties of America will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Retail Properties of America by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 11.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its position in Retail Properties of America by 6.4% in the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 23,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 29,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

