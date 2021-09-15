Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 150 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 139.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF stock opened at $188.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.10. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a one year low of $129.76 and a one year high of $194.96.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

