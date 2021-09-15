Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Makes New Investment in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in PPG Industries by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PPG shares. Susquehanna raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.55.

NYSE PPG opened at $150.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.95 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.40%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

