Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Invests $41,000 in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group by 333.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MREO opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.19. The firm has a market cap of $172.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.71. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $4.71.

Mereo BioPharma Group Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics that aim to improve outcomes for oncology and rare diseases. Its portfolio include Etigilimab (MPH-313), Alvelestat (MPH-966), Setrusumab (BPS-804), Navicixizumab (OMP-305B83), Acumapimod (BCT-197), and Leflutrozole (BGS-649).

