Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Invests $241,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPG. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 422.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 23,100.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period.

Shares of RPG stock opened at $200.54 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $134.77 and a 52 week high of $206.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $195.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.77.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

