Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys Shares of 1,796 Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 86.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTEC opened at $124.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.53. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $86.03 and a 1-year high of $127.05.

