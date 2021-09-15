Research Analysts Set Expectations for Regis Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:RGS)

Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Regis in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NYSE RGS opened at $4.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.78. Regis has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $14.39.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $99.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.50 million. Regis had a negative net margin of 27.30% and a negative return on equity of 197.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regis by 348.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 518,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,513,000 after acquiring an additional 402,855 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Regis by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,677,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,067,000 after acquiring an additional 370,890 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regis by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,963,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,787,000 after acquiring an additional 233,573 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Regis by 150.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 141,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sasco Capital Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Regis during the 2nd quarter worth $1,284,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corp. engages in the ownership, franchise, and operation of beauty salons. It operates through the Company-Owned Salons and Franchise Salons segments. The Company-Owned Salons segment offers hair care and beauty services and retail products to customers in United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

