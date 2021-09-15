Research Analysts Set Expectations for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 9th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PMT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.10.

NYSE PMT opened at $19.83 on Monday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $14.79 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.72.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 38.61% and a return on equity of 14.15%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 696.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PMT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 48.8% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

