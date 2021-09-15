Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ: ZION) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/7/2021 – Zions Bancorporation, National Association was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock.

8/30/2021 – Zions Bancorporation, National Association was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock.

8/30/2021 – Zions Bancorporation, National Association had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/30/2021 – Zions Bancorporation, National Association had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/27/2021 – Zions Bancorporation, National Association had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $59.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – Zions Bancorporation, National Association had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $65.00 to $66.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Zions Bancorporation, National Association had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $63.00 to $57.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Zions Bancorporation, National Association was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Zions Bancorporation, National Association had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Zions Bancorporation, National Association had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $70.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Zions Bancorporation, National Association had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $62.00.

ZION opened at $56.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.20. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $27.55 and a 1 year high of $60.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. The business had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

