Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Repro-Med Systems Inc. is engaged in the design and manufacture of medical devices directing resources to the global markets for emergency medical products and infusion therapy. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Repro Med Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

NASDAQ KRMD traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $2.99. The stock had a trading volume of 72,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,586. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.69. Repro Med Systems has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $8.19. The company has a market capitalization of $133.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.71 and a beta of 0.47.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Repro Med Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 14.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that Repro Med Systems will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRMD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Repro Med Systems by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,673,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after buying an additional 82,562 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Repro Med Systems by 110.7% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 176,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 92,839 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Repro Med Systems by 84.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 46,652 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Repro Med Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in Repro Med Systems by 16.1% in the first quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 166,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 23,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile

Repro-Med Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of proprietary medical devices. Its product portfolio includes FREEDOM60, FreedomEdge syringe drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing, and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. The company was founded by Andrew I. Sealfon and Adrian W.

