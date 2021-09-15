Renault (EPA:RNO) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $32.07

Renault SA (EPA:RNO) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of €32.07 ($37.73) and traded as low as €28.97 ($34.08). Renault shares last traded at €29.26 ($34.42), with a volume of 769,910 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Renault in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Renault in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on Renault in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on Renault in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €39.58 ($46.57).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €31.95 and its 200-day moving average price is €34.51.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

