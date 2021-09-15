Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) General Counsel Brian Adams Sells 6,500 Shares

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $227,630.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 32,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,336.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

RLAY opened at $35.41 on Wednesday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.44 and a 1-year high of $64.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.77.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($1.62). The business had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Relay Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 29.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 38,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 8,923 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 100.0% in the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 779.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 88,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 78,729 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 16.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 569,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,843,000 after buying an additional 79,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 211.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 20,779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

