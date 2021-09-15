Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Price Target Raised to $14.00

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.31.

Shares of Redwood Trust stock opened at $12.61 on Monday. Redwood Trust has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $12.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RWT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Redwood Trust by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 6,552 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Redwood Trust by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 13,656 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Redwood Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Redwood Trust by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 222,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 68,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

