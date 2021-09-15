Redwood Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:RWCB) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Redwood Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:RWCB)’s stock price dropped 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.60 and last traded at $19.60. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.75.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.06.

Redwood Capital Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RWCB)

Redwood Capital Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. It operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Redwood Capital Bank, which provides commercial, industrial, agricultural, residential and personal credit and other banking services. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eureka, CA.

