Rajeev Gulati Sells 1,700 Shares of Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Stock

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) VP Rajeev Gulati sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $11,934.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Monday, September 13th, Rajeev Gulati sold 300 shares of Data I/O stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $2,103.00.

NASDAQ:DAIO traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $6.56. The stock had a trading volume of 196,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,530. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day moving average is $5.85. The company has a market cap of $56.55 million, a PE ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 1.02. Data I/O Co. has a 52 week low of $2.86 and a 52 week high of $7.52.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Data I/O from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAIO. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Data I/O during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Data I/O in the first quarter worth $55,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 26.6% in the first quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 14,471 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 5.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in Data I/O by 78.5% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 89,963 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 39,576 shares during the period. 42.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Data I/O Corp. engages in the provision of manual and automated security provisioning and device programming. The firm offers automated programming systems, manual programmers, and software solutions. It serves the automotive electronics, industrial controls, wireless devices, programming centers, and medical devices industries.

