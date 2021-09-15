Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 10,498 Shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 169,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,498 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Bancorporation were worth $3,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CADE stock opened at $20.86 on Wednesday. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $23.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.19 and a 200-day moving average of $21.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.35. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 46.87%. The company had revenue of $185.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.08%.

CADE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

