Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 97,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,778,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Janus Henderson Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter valued at $6,773,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 187,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,854,000 after purchasing an additional 12,156 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 12,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 194,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,069,000 after buying an additional 23,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JHG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.92.

NYSE:JHG opened at $42.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $18.80 and a fifty-two week high of $44.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.40.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $738.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.50 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 14.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.50%.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

