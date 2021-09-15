Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,794 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Workhorse Group were worth $3,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 351.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.78% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group stock opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $42.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 2.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 24.46 and a quick ratio of 21.65.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 100.88% and a net margin of 1,095.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1233.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WKHS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Workhorse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $13.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.14.

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

