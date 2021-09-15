Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,849 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 26.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,544,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735,614 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 26.2% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,326,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,411,131,000 after buying an additional 2,145,361 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Medtronic by 6.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,957,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,593,814,000 after buying an additional 1,417,008 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 765.0% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,508,260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $178,171,000 after buying an additional 1,333,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 300.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,504,367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $177,711,000 after buying an additional 1,128,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “focus list” rating and set a $153.00 price target (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. BTIG Research cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, upped their target price on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.18.

Medtronic stock opened at $130.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $175.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.94 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.86 and its 200-day moving average is $125.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $1,440,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total value of $3,810,419.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,301,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,390 shares of company stock worth $14,140,470 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

