Qwertycoin (QWC) Hits Market Capitalization of $621,823.04

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 15th. Qwertycoin has a market capitalization of $621,823.04 and $5.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Qwertycoin has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000051 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 103% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 479.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About Qwertycoin

QWC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @Qwertycoin_QWC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qwertycoin’s official website is qwertycoin.org. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwertycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

