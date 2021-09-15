Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for The Kroger in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Fishbein now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.59. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Kroger’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

Get The Kroger alerts:

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KR. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. upped their price target on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research upped their price target on shares of The Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.28.

The Kroger stock opened at $41.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.04. The Kroger has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $47.99. The stock has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 24.21%.

The Kroger declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at $10,784,768.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $43,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Kroger by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,077,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,835 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its position in shares of The Kroger by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 61,787,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,094,000 after buying an additional 10,727,614 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of The Kroger by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,374,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,422,000 after buying an additional 982,937 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of The Kroger by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,731,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,296,000 after buying an additional 557,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Kroger by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,427,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,065,000 after buying an additional 269,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.