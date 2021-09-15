Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Raised by Wedbush

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report issued on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn $1.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.43. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s FY2023 earnings at $8.88 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LULU. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $447.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.33.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $420.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $54.73 billion, a PE ratio of 66.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $434.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $396.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.42.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,477,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total value of $4,273,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,825,404.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,585 shares of company stock valued at $18,558,305. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

