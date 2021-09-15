Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Tenaya Therapeutics Inc Cut by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:TNYA)

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Tenaya Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.40) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.35). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tenaya Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($14.42) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.84) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.19) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.36) EPS.

Get Tenaya Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TNYA. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNYA opened at $22.97 on Monday. Tenaya Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.35 and a one year high of $28.72.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($13.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($12.73).

Tenaya Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It discovers, develop and deliver curative therapies which address the underlying causes of heart disease. The company’s product platform consist Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.