Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Revolve Group, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Revolve Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.09. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The business had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Shares of RVLV stock opened at $63.94 on Wednesday. Revolve Group has a one year low of $16.24 and a one year high of $74.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.15, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.62.

In related news, CEO Michael Mente sold 83,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $5,176,978.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,496.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Pujades sold 13,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $804,023.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,023.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,516,059 shares of company stock worth $97,385,917 in the last 90 days. 51.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 36.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 783.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 50.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

