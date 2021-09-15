Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Increased by Analyst

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Ingersoll Rand in a research report issued on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.47. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.12%.

IR has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

IR opened at $53.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.56 and its 200-day moving average is $49.56. The company has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.55 and a beta of 1.52. Ingersoll Rand has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $55.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,547,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,547,000 after buying an additional 16,944 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 56,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter worth $465,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,545,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,451,000 after purchasing an additional 539,523 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter worth $519,000. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $2,907,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,014 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,740.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $2,290,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,957 shares in the company, valued at $3,305,661.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,975 shares of company stock worth $6,847,128 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

