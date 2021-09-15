PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $175.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PS Business Parks from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

PSB stock opened at $156.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 0.47. PS Business Parks has a 12 month low of $109.26 and a 12 month high of $165.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.01.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 42.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PS Business Parks will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in PS Business Parks by 228.6% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in PS Business Parks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in PS Business Parks by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in PS Business Parks by 778.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in PS Business Parks by 398.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. 69.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

