Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Oppenheimer

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

PRTA has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Prothena from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Prothena from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Bank of America raised Prothena from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Prothena from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prothena has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.80.

NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $74.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.61. Prothena has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $78.40.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 30.73% and a negative net margin of 115.87%. Analysts predict that Prothena will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 23,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $1,326,244.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total value of $572,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,250 shares of company stock valued at $8,081,192. Company insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTA. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Prothena during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prothena by 106.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prothena by 60.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prothena in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 171.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

