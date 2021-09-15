ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Holdings Raised by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) by 44.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,834 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short QQQ were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSQ. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 472.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Short QQQ stock opened at $11.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.87. ProShares Short QQQ has a 1-year low of $11.44 and a 1-year high of $17.72.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

