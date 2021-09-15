Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 66,238 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,724,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,238 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $463,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 0.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 21,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Brown & Brown by 0.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.98 per share, for a total transaction of $109,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $409,111.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $56.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.60 and a 200-day moving average of $52.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.72 and a twelve month high of $59.46. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 0.70.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 15.19%. On average, analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.0925 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

BRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

