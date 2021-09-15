Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $399.76 Million Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,136,283 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 55,056 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $399,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,951,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,327,071,000 after buying an additional 148,048 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,813,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,341,690,000 after buying an additional 26,884 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $377,691,000 after buying an additional 104,629 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 763.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 748,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,490,000 after purchasing an additional 662,115 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.6% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 660,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $361.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $367.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $356.73. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.74 and a 52 week high of $391.76.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MLM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.25.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

