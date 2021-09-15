Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,367,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,821 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $251,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 265.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 83.3% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TT opened at $183.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $195.47 and a 200 day moving average of $182.02. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $117.13 and a twelve month high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total transaction of $25,021,653.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 257,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,811,783. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $851,455.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,595,777.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 351,249 shares of company stock valued at $66,404,523. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on TT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.15.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

