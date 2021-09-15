Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) PT Raised to C$48.00 at Citigroup

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$45.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Evercore ISI set a C$70.00 price target on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a hold rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$53.62.

PD stock opened at C$42.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$569.94 million and a PE ratio of -3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.98, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.64. Precision Drilling has a one year low of C$15.80 and a one year high of C$54.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$42.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$38.33.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C($5.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($4.55) by C($1.16). The business had revenue of C$201.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$207.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post -3.900195 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

