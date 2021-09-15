PolySwarm (NCT) Price Up 15.9% Over Last Week

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 14th. One PolySwarm coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PolySwarm has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar. PolySwarm has a total market capitalization of $9.07 million and $16,921.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00063945 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002872 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.19 or 0.00142523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00014425 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $397.29 or 0.00842765 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PolySwarm Profile

PolySwarm (CRYPTO:NCT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/polyswarm . PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, "The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. "

PolySwarm Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolySwarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolySwarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

