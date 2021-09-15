PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,375 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 27,725 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in APA during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in APA by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 22,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in APA during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in APA by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 336,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after acquiring an additional 22,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

APA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist dropped their price objective on APA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on APA from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays cut APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Johnson Rice upgraded APA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded APA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, APA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.97.

APA stock opened at $19.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.79. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. APA had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that APA Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $381,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,285 shares in the company, valued at $481,932.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

