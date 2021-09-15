PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $713,000 Stock Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in EnerSys by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,124,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,100,000 after purchasing an additional 355,756 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in EnerSys by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 983,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,340,000 after purchasing an additional 350,228 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in EnerSys by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,025,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,332,000 after purchasing an additional 252,026 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in EnerSys by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,706,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,949,000 after purchasing an additional 135,983 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in EnerSys by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 416,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,839,000 after purchasing an additional 70,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Shares of ENS stock opened at $77.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.28 and a 200-day moving average of $92.91. EnerSys has a one year low of $62.30 and a one year high of $104.47.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $814.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 15.59%.

Separately, BTIG Research upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

In other EnerSys news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $603,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,015,148.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total value of $379,668.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,981.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.