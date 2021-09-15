PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $688,000 Stock Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

THG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

In other news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 6,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $828,054.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $756,518.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,475 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,162.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,427,829. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

THG stock opened at $132.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.62. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $143.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

