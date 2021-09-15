PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCSG. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000.

NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.03. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.43. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $35.80.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.24 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.209 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 62.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HCSG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

