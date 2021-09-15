PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of PlayAGS worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in PlayAGS during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in PlayAGS by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in PlayAGS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in PlayAGS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in PlayAGS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGS opened at $7.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.62. PlayAGS Inc has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $11.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.67 million, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 3.50.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 76.20%. The firm had revenue of $66.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.09 million. On average, equities analysts predict that PlayAGS Inc will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of PlayAGS in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PlayAGS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.55.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

