Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 59,994 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,575,207 shares.The stock last traded at $10.64 and had previously closed at $10.39.

A number of analysts have commented on PAGP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Plains GP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.86.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day moving average is $10.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -1,039.00 and a beta of 2.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is currently 9.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAGP. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Plains GP by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Plains GP by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Plains GP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Company Profile (NYSE:PAGP)

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

