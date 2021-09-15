Pirelli & C. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Pirelli & C. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PLLIF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pirelli & C. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of Pirelli & C. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Pirelli & C. from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

PLLIF opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.81 and its 200-day moving average is $5.68. Pirelli & C. has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $6.42.

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. manufactures and supplies tires for cars, motorcycles, and bicycles worldwide. The company provides premium, specialty, super specialty, and prestige tires. It offers car tires under the P Zero, Cinturato, Winter, Scorpion, and Ice Zero names; motorcycle tires under the Pirelli and Metzeler names; and road racing bikes under the P ZERO Velo and CINTURATO Velo name, as well as mountain bikes under the SCORPIONTM MTB and the Urban CYCL-e line brands.

