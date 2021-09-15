Piper Sandler Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for The Cheesecake Factory in a report issued on Sunday, September 12th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.83.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The Cheesecake Factory had a positive return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $768.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.87) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens dropped their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.54.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $44.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.73. The Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $26.47 and a one year high of $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.93.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter worth $599,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 32.0% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,756 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 0.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 270.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 69,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 50,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter worth $1,091,000. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.