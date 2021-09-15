Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Bought by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,742 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $28,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 129.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

PNW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.48 price target (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays cut Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.45.

PNW stock opened at $73.61 on Wednesday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $69.29 and a 1 year high of $91.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.26. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.17%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.