Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $965,000 Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,081,000. Coco Enterprises LLC increased its position in Chevron by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its position in Chevron by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 39,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after buying an additional 4,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC increased its position in Chevron by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVX. Mizuho boosted their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Redburn Partners upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, HSBC downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.29.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $96.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.44, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.55. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.59) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.