Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $1.16 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 81,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,477,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 4,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $106.93 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.39. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $75.46 and a 52 week high of $111.06.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.