Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.60

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.58, with a volume of 587349 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$202.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54.

In other news, insider Robert Disbrow sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.41, for a total value of C$40,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,072,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,939,362.50. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $190,500.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

